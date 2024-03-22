Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 1-Year High at $234.80

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 234.80 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.65), with a volume of 3423976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.20 ($2.61).

TRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.00 million, a PE ratio of -18,990.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

