Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $16.10

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $17.61. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 40,401 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

