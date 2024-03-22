Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

