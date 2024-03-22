UBS Group Boosts NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $10.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $2.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

SMR opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 126,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 1,233,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

