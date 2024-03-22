UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 0.97.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after buying an additional 334,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 37.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.



UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

