United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

