United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

