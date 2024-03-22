United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.80. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

