United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 155.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

UTHR opened at $236.93 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total value of $1,367,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,474.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $9,187,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

