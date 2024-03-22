UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.28. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 919,077 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Trading Down 6.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $594.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in UP Fintech by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 215.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.