UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.01 to $6.22. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. UP Fintech traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 226,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 943,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $594.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

