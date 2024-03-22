US Capital Advisors Weighs in on ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

