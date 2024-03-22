US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Western Midstream Partners, LP’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.83. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,205,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after buying an additional 458,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 250,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

