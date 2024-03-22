Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Vale Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.