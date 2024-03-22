Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva Stock Up 4.2 %

VALN opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $514.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.23. Valneva has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva in the first quarter worth about $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

