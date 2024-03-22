VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 138,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

