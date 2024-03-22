Vanguard Group Inc. Has $702.70 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.39% of Curtiss-Wright worth $702,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CW opened at $246.40 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.92. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 9,951 shares valued at $2,405,512. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

