Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.72 and a 52 week high of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.