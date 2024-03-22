Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $231.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.77.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,539 shares of company stock worth $6,227,083. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.