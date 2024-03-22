Vest Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.