Vest Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Movado Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Movado Group by 1,080.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $26.56 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $586.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

