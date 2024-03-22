Vest Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $172.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

