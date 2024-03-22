Vest Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.85 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

