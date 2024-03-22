Vest Financial LLC Buys New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

