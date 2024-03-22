Vest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 731 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $415.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $416.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.