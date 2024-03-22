Vest Financial LLC Invests $238,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,429,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.