Vest Financial LLC Invests $239,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE WGO opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

