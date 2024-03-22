Vest Financial LLC Invests $240,000 in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 323.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

Veritex stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veritex

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.