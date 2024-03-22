Vest Financial LLC Invests $240,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $36,695,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $28,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after buying an additional 745,919 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

