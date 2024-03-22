Vest Financial LLC Invests $242,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

