Vest Financial LLC Invests $242,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.01. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -160.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

