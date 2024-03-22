Vest Financial LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 90,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of COLM opened at $78.75 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

