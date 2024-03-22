Vest Financial LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 273,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,132,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $22.28 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

