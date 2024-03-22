Vest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $126.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $128.10.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

