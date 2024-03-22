Vest Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graco by 16.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Graco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $751,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 274.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 60.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,262 shares of company stock worth $5,450,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

