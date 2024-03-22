Vest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,656 Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,632,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,032,000 after buying an additional 316,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 274,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 22.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden Trading Up 2.6 %

SHOO opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

