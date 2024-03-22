Vest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,783 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.