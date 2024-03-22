Vest Financial LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.26. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

