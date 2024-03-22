Vest Financial LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $183.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $190.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

