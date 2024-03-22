Vest Financial LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $848.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

