Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

EGBN opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $681.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

