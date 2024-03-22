Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after buying an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDN

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.