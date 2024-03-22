Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 198.75 ($2.53).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMUK

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 212.90 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.11, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.80 ($2.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2,777.78%.

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.