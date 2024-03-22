Virtu Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $58,287,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after buying an additional 588,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

