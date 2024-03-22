Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $54.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

NYSE VTLE opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $129,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 497,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 45.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 197,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

