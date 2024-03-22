vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $30.99. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 49,301 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

