vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $30.99. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 49,301 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VTVT
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.