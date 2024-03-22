W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $56.47 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

