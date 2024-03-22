Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $96.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $1,959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,765,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $1,959,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,765,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,978.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,055. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

