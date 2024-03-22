WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WKME. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $8.50 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 114.1% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth $884,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 23.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

