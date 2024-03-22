Wallace Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $429.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.73. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $272.05 and a 52 week high of $430.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

